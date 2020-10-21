Chandigarh: Four shootings in 10 days, but no arrests

Four incidents of firing have been reported from different parts of the city in the last 10 days, but the police are yet to make arrests even though in many cases the accused have been identified.

On October 11, 26-year-old Gurlal Brar, an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and former state president of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), was shot dead outside a mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1. Slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group had taken responsibility for the act.

Meanwhile, the police are still awaiting custody of gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, who police said had arranged shooters and weapons. Police had rounded up a person who had provided logistical support to Brar’s shooters, but no arrests have been made so far.

Within 24 hours of Brar’s murder, TikTok star Saurav Gujjar was shot and injured outside a nightclub in Sector 9. Police had identified the suspect behind the firing as Mouvis Bains, but despite raids, no arrests were made.

On October 12, after threats were posted on a Facebook page of “bloodshed on the streets”, another of Bishnoi’s aides, Monty Shah, was booked for making a murder bid on a rival in Burail. Monty was booked for attempt to murder of his cousin Praveen Shah and bouncer Tirath, his former aide, who are witnesses in the murder case of a property dealer Rajveer, alias Sonu Shah. A chargesheet was filed against four people including gangster Bishnoi. Monty Shah has been on run since and the police have even announced a reward of ₹50,000, but have had no success so far despite raids.

In Monday’s firing in Sector 25 at a garment trader now, police have identified the assailants, but no arrests have been made.