Chandigarh gives tax relief for commercial vehicles

The administration has also exempted all vehicles of municipal corporation from paying road tax with immediate effect.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In a major relief to the transport sector, the UT administration on Friday waived the motor vehicle tax in respect of commercial vehicles from March 23 to May 19, 2020.

These include trucks, buses, mini-buses, cabs and three-wheelers.

A notification issued by Mandip Singh Brar, secretary, transport, stated the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in non-plying of public service vehicles and also restricted the movement of goods vehicles, thereby adversely affecting the income of the transport sector.

The administration has also exempted all vehicles of municipal corporation from paying road tax with immediate effect.

