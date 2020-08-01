Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: GMCH-32 panel finds new ventilators of satisfactory quality

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 panel finds new ventilators of satisfactory quality

The UT administration had received 20 ventilators from the central government that were distributed among the two tertiary care institutes—PGIMER and GMCH-32

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:27 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A panel of doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has found the quality of ventilators received under the PM Cares Fund to be satisfactory.

The report submitted on Friday by the panel of experts from different departments of the medical college said that the ventilators were fit for use on adult patients.

The UT administration had received 20 ventilators from the central government that were distributed among the two tertiary care institutes—Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and GMCH-32.

GMCH has installed the ventilators at its south campus building in Sector 48, which is a designated facility for critically-ill patients.



Earlier, PGIMER had reported faults in the ventilators provided by the UT administration under the PM Cares Fund, following which the latter had raised the issue with the Centre. However, the UT is yet to hear back from them.

PGIMER had, however, alerted GMCH, citing their internal findings regarding quality of ventilators. Based on this communication, GMCH had formed a panel of its own for quality assessment.

Professor BS Chavan, director and principal of GMCH, said, “I received the report on Friday afternoon and the ventilators installed at GMCH-32 have been found to be up to the mark for adult patients. The ventilators were put on trial for 10 days. The manufacturers of the ventilators installed here are different from the ones who provided the equipment to PGIMER and maybe that is the reason why PGIMER reported faults.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh received heaviest rain since 2013
Aug 01, 2020 00:39 IST
20% water cut across Mumbai from August 5, says civic body
Aug 01, 2020 00:36 IST
86 labourers at Majiwada construction site test positive
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Chandigarh: Only ‘bada khana’ for Burail jail inmates on Eid, Raksha Bandhan
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.