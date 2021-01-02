Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: GMCH-32 warns against fake recruitment calls

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 warns against fake recruitment calls

A fake recruitment letter on the letterhead of the hospital was received by the institute

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The hospital has also activated an email id (dpgmch-chd@gmch.gov.in) and phone numbers (0172-2601023, 2601024) for verification of such claims. (HT FILE PHOTO)

After the authorities at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, found that unscrupulous elements were trying to deceive job-seekers through fake call letters, they have issued an advisory to cross-check any such claims through official sources.

Anil Moudgil, official spokesperson of GMCH-32, said that a fake recruitment letter on the letterhead of the hospital was received by the institute. The letter had an incorrect address detail and was, therefore, automatically routed to the hospital.

“The authorities have taken it seriously and this can be a possible case of someone running a recruitment fraud, following which a notice has been issued,” said Moudgil.

“Unscrupulous elements with ulterior motives to earn wrongful gains are trying to deceive job-seekers in the name of GMCH and trying to tarnish the image and reputation of the hospital. The people are unauthorizedly using the name, stamps, and logo of the hospital,” the authorities said.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal of GMCH-32, in a notice said that the public is cautioned against fraudulent activities. “Residents are advised to assist us in taking appropriate action to curb the mala fide activities. Any person dealing with such elements will be doing so at his/her risk and cost,” the notice added.

Hospital has also activated an email id (dpgmch-chd@gmch.gov.in) and phone numbers (0172-2601023, 2601024) for verification of such claims.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
Governor Dhankhar needs sleeping pills, retorts Bengal minister
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Mumbai police bust online fraud: Four arrested from Bihar, West Bengal
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
Farmers to intensify stir if Jan 4 talks not fruitful
by HT Correspondent
All eyes are now on Mumbai civic body polls: Congress chalks out road map
by Surendra P Gangan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.