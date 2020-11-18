Chandigarh GMCH protest: Services of six sanitation workers terminated

Services of six representatives of sanitation workers at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, have been terminated by the outsourced agency for “irresponsible behaviour” as the strike for Diwali bonus entered third day on Wednesday.

“It has been found that you are instigating other employees to join your nefarious activities and have been threatening and manhandling other safai karamcharies so that they do not provide their services even in the emergency/ICU wards... This kind of behaviour at work can result in putting lives of patients at risk,” a letter by Kulwant Singh Security Agency to the agitating employees reads.

Major Kulwant Singh (retd), proprietor of the agency, said it was an important measure as patient services were being affected due to the strike. He said he was acting on the directions of Dr Jasbinder Kaur, officiating director-cum-principal of the hospital, for ensuring smooth services.

Meanwhile, the higher authorities have rejected the demand to grant any bonus to the employees, citing there is no provision for it.

“The view of the legal remembrancer was sought. The bonus cannot be granted to employees of organisations established not for purposes of profit, which is the case here as well,” Anil Moudgil, public relation officer of the institute said.

Meanwhile, services in the hospital remained affected with only 15 to 20 workers deputed in the emergency area. Om Kailash, chairman of GMCH-32 Safai Karamchari Union, whose service has been terminated, said the agitation will continue.