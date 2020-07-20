Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Golf Club now a ‘puppy free’ zone

Chandigarh Golf Club now a ‘puppy free’ zone

In a six-month drive, 2 city-based NGOs help club get 50-odd stray dogs get sterilised to contain their numbers.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 02:10 IST

By Saurabh Duggal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Volunteers of NGOs Peedu’s People and Sewa Stray taking the dogs for sterilisation and vaccination at Chandigarh Golf Course. (HT Photo)

‘Hole in one’ is a friendly mutt who can be found at the 18 fairway. ‘Caddy girl’ roams freely around the caddy area, but has a cautious temperament. And ‘white line’ can be found lurking near hole no. 2 and is the least interested in interacting with golfers.

These four-legged creatures are among the 50-odd dogs who have made the Chandigarh Golf Course their home. Only recently, these furry friends were christened and the club is now maintaining their data: what they look like, area of movement on the course, a brief on their temperament and the status of their sterilisation and vaccination.

The Chandigarh Golf Club had tied up with two NGOs six months ago to conduct a sterilisation and vaccination drive. Now, the club is a ‘puppy free’ campus, with all 52 dogs, including puppies, sterilised and vaccinated. Two of the dogs have even been flown to the US for adoption with help from Reet, who runs Sewa Stray—an international NGO with roots in Chandigarh—and whose father is a member of the club.

“In December last year, the club management approached us (Peedu’s People and Sewa Stray) for systematically dealing with the problem of dog-overpopulation. The drive was stretched a little due to the Covid situation. The drive will ensure the population of stray dogs stabilises. Though the chances of a new dog entering the course are less, because dogs here are territorial, if a new dog finds its way here, they will be promptly vaccinated and sterilised,” says Inder Sandhu, the brain behind Peedu’s People, which works for the welfare of stray animals and educating school children across the tricity on how to take care of animals.



The dogs being released back to their previous locations after sterilisation and vaccination. ( HT Photo )

“We protect dogs against rabies so that humans are protected, too,” adds Sandhu, who has worked in animal rescue and rabies control authority in the US for six years before migrating back to India in 2016.

“All the dogs were humanely caught with the help of the club staff and after vaccination and sterilisation, they were released back in their earlier marked areas,” says Rubika Singh, member of Peedu’s People.

Dog trapping, transport, sterilisation and post-operative care were done by both the NGOs. The club pitched in for funds. “We now have complete data on the canines on the course and this will help us to monitor their population. Although no cases of human-dog conflict have been reported here, the drive was a precautionary measure,” says Colonel Arun Johal (retd), general manager of the Chandigarh Golf Club.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambernath gets 57 Moholla clinics
Jul 22, 2020 02:53 IST
Kalyan man tests negative for Covid-19 a day after he was tested positive
Jul 22, 2020 02:44 IST
Bombay HC questions state’s stand on not allowing actors, crew above 65 years for film, TV show shooting
Jul 22, 2020 02:14 IST
Opened from July 8, hotels in state see only 10% occupancy
Jul 22, 2020 02:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.