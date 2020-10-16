Chandigarh grain market traders call-off strike

Members of the grain market association have called off their strike on Friday. They had observed a strike in protest against the implementation of arbitrary parking tender at the Sector 26 mandi area.

President of the grain market association Ram Karan Gupta said, “The strike was called off after the administration assured that the parking tenders will be deferred in the public interest. A committee of 10 members with five representatives each from the grain market and vegetable market was also constituted. The committee will give suggestions to amend parking rates, terms and conditions of the tender.”