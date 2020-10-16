Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh grain market traders call-off strike

Chandigarh grain market traders call-off strike

The strike was called off after the administration assured that the parking tenders will be deferred in the public interest.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Members of the grain market association have called off their strike on Friday. They had observed a strike in protest against the implementation of arbitrary parking tender at the Sector 26 mandi area.

President of the grain market association Ram Karan Gupta said, “The strike was called off after the administration assured that the parking tenders will be deferred in the public interest. A committee of 10 members with five representatives each from the grain market and vegetable market was also constituted. The committee will give suggestions to amend parking rates, terms and conditions of the tender.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
Oct 16, 2020 23:31 IST
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
Oct 16, 2020 23:34 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

Construction of New Parliament building unlikely to start this year: Officials
Oct 17, 2020 00:54 IST
LeT module busted in Srinagar, six arrested
Oct 17, 2020 00:55 IST
Missing SPO joins militant ranks, escapes Budgam gunfight
Oct 17, 2020 00:53 IST
RR vs RCB Preview: Royals’ overseas players need to stand up against RCB
Oct 17, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.