Chandigarh grain market traders to go on strike on September 22

The association members said that due to excessive barricading by police outside the market and because of Covid, their business was badly hit

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 01:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chairman of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal Charanjiv Singh said that he had spoken to the association and the CBM would be supporting the traders on their strike on Tuesday.

The market welfare association of the Sector 26 Grain Market has given a call to hold a strike on Tuesday against high parking fees being levied on the traders amid losses in business due to the pandemic.

President of the association Ram Karan Gupta said, “There is no provision for monthly passes anymore. For parking commercial vehicles, contractors charge upto ₹250 per day which we cannot pay. Moreover, as a part of their contract they can increase the parking fee yearly for the next four years.”

General secretary of the association Mohit Sood added that due to excessive barricading by police outside the market and because of Covid, their business was badly hit. “We had sent a memorandum to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, but nothing has been done.” He added that all traders of the Grain Market will be on strike on Tuesday and if their demands were not met, they will organise more strikes.

Chairman of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal Charanjiv Singh said that he had spoken to the association and the CBM would be supporting the traders on their strike on Tuesday.

