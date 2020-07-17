Chandigarh gurdwara management committee gets new chief

Gurbinder Bir Singh Happy has been announced as the next president of the Chandigarh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the largest gurdwara management body in the city.

His election was announced at a meeting held at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Kheri, Sector 20, on the occasion of Sagrand.

Happy was elected to the post based on a public consensus and his term will last two years.