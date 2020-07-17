Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh gurdwara management committee gets new chief

Chandigarh gurdwara management committee gets new chief

Happy was elected to the post based on a public consensus and his term will last two years.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gurbinder Bir Singh Happy (HT PHOTO)

Gurbinder Bir Singh Happy has been announced as the next president of the Chandigarh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the largest gurdwara management body in the city.

His election was announced at a meeting held at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Kheri, Sector 20, on the occasion of Sagrand.

Happy was elected to the post based on a public consensus and his term will last two years.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mann slams Punjab govt over abolition of posts in water resources dept
Jul 17, 2020 01:51 IST
Centre’s ordinances: Haryana arhtiyas’ body extends support to farmers’ protest
Jul 17, 2020 01:48 IST
Sand mining on Yamuna banks: NGT takes notice, forms joint committee
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
Vasundhara Raje helping Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, says BJP ally Beniwal
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.