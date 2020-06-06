Chandigarh gurdwaras reopen two days too soon to celebrate Gurpurab, mark Op Bluestar anniversary

Even as the UT administration has allowed religious institutions to reopen only on June 8, various gurdwaras in the city opened their doors on Saturday to celebrate Guru Hargobind’s 425th birth anniversary and mark the 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for religious places released by the UT health department on Friday, religious places can reopen only from June 8.

All gurdwaras, temples, churches and mosques have remained closed since the curfew was imposed in the city on March 24, and any type of religious function and gathering was also banned.

On Saturday morning, several devotees stepped inside the Sector 35 gurdwara, many of them without face masks, made mandatory in public places by the district magistrate. Community lunch was also being served here, and also at the Sector 38 and Sector 44 gurdwaras.

However, Amarjeet Singh Silvia, vice-president of the Sector 35 gurdwara committee, denied that any religious function took place there.

“The routine nitnem banis were read out in the morning. Only around 30 people living nearby and members of the gurdwara committee were in attendance, and a small langar was organised for them,” he said, even as some devotees there confirmed that they had come to celebrate Gurpurab.

Police personnel were deployed outside many gurdwaras to maintain law and order in light of the Operation Bluestar anniversary. The cops deputed outside the Sector 38 gurdwara confirmed a small function was held and they ensured that all devotees were wearing masks.

The Chandigarh Samuh Gurdwara Prabandhak Sangathan also confirmed that some gurdwaras remained opened. Its president, Tara Singh said, “A call was given by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to celebrate Gurpurab on Saturday. The prayers were completed by 9am at most places and only small langars were prepared while following all safety precautions.”

Calling the gatherings unfortunate, chief spokesperson of Kendri Singh Sabha, Gurpreet Singh said, “The restrictions are for people’s safety. There is no compulsion for Sikhs to pray only in gurdwaras. They should stay home till the pandemic is controlled,” he said.

The police claimed they received no information from the administration about whether the events were allowed.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, PRO) Charanjit Singh Virk said, “The police didn’t receive any complaints regarding the functions. So, no action was taken.”

UT adviser Manoj Parida remained unavailable for comment.