Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh gurdwaras reopen two days too soon to celebrate Gurpurab, mark Op Bluestar anniversary

Chandigarh gurdwaras reopen two days too soon to celebrate Gurpurab, mark Op Bluestar anniversary

UT administration has allowed religious places to reopen only from June 8; devotees visit gurdwaras without masks, partake of community lunches

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:13 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Even as the UT administration has allowed religious institutions to reopen only on June 8, various gurdwaras in the city opened their doors on Saturday to celebrate Guru Hargobind’s 425th birth anniversary and mark the 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for religious places released by the UT health department on Friday, religious places can reopen only from June 8.

All gurdwaras, temples, churches and mosques have remained closed since the curfew was imposed in the city on March 24, and any type of religious function and gathering was also banned.

On Saturday morning, several devotees stepped inside the Sector 35 gurdwara, many of them without face masks, made mandatory in public places by the district magistrate. Community lunch was also being served here, and also at the Sector 38 and Sector 44 gurdwaras.



However, Amarjeet Singh Silvia, vice-president of the Sector 35 gurdwara committee, denied that any religious function took place there.

“The routine nitnem banis were read out in the morning. Only around 30 people living nearby and members of the gurdwara committee were in attendance, and a small langar was organised for them,” he said, even as some devotees there confirmed that they had come to celebrate Gurpurab.

Police personnel were deployed outside many gurdwaras to maintain law and order in light of the Operation Bluestar anniversary. The cops deputed outside the Sector 38 gurdwara confirmed a small function was held and they ensured that all devotees were wearing masks.

The Chandigarh Samuh Gurdwara Prabandhak Sangathan also confirmed that some gurdwaras remained opened. Its president, Tara Singh said, “A call was given by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to celebrate Gurpurab on Saturday. The prayers were completed by 9am at most places and only small langars were prepared while following all safety precautions.”

Calling the gatherings unfortunate, chief spokesperson of Kendri Singh Sabha, Gurpreet Singh said, “The restrictions are for people’s safety. There is no compulsion for Sikhs to pray only in gurdwaras. They should stay home till the pandemic is controlled,” he said.

The police claimed they received no information from the administration about whether the events were allowed.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, PRO) Charanjit Singh Virk said, “The police didn’t receive any complaints regarding the functions. So, no action was taken.”

UT adviser Manoj Parida remained unavailable for comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BSF constable commits suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district
Jun 06, 2020 20:49 IST
Students living near Panjab University’s regional centres may be allowed to take exams there
Jun 06, 2020 20:48 IST
Bengaluru school organises ‘first’ drive-through graduation ceremony. See pics
Jun 06, 2020 20:43 IST
Grateful, ITBP band plays for healthcare staff at Ludhiana civil hospital
Jun 06, 2020 20:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.