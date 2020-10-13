Chandigarh health department gears up for more tests amid dengue-Covid coinfection threat

Sections
Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT health department is gearing up to conduct more tests on people showing symptoms of Covid-19 as well as other seasonal diseases.

The authorities said they had oriented the clinicians to increase the index of suspicion for epidemic-prone diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, seasonal influenza, which are more prevalent during the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

The number of dengue cases in the city has increased from 13 till August to 64 till October 13. A total of 208 cases were reported in 2019, preceded by 301 in 2018.

Health officials said that so far, five cases of Covid-19 and dengue coinfection have been reported at Government Medical College and Hospital and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Only one of the patients was a city resident.



Symptoms overlap

Joint director of the UT health department, Dr VK Nagpal, said those reporting such symptoms are being thoroughly checked for both the diseases (Covid-19 and dengue). “There is a marginal increase in the number of dengue cases so far, but since clinical symptoms of both the infections overlap, we have reoriented the field staff to increase the index for seasonal diseases as well. More tests for both the diseases are being conducted.”

The ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday asked all secondary and tertiary level hospitals of all states and Union Territories to prepare for severe dengue and Covid case surge.

“Mild to moderate dengue and Covid coinfected patients should be monitored closely, preferably at the hospital, as they may rapidly deteriorate to severe stage. Therefore, they should be referred to the higher centre at an early stage by recognising warning signs,” said the ministry communique.

