Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh health department warns against use of stickers on fruits and vegetables, issues 30 notices

Chandigarh health department warns against use of stickers on fruits and vegetables, issues 30 notices

Traders were advised to use functional barriers to avoid direct application of stickers on fruits and vegetables

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT health department on Friday issued notices to around 30 fruit and vegetable vendors at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Sector 26 for using stickers on fruits and vegetables to make them look of premium quality.

“Use of stickers on fruits and vegetables to make them look of premium quality is common. A lot of times, these stickers are applied directly on food surfaces such as on fruits like apples, kiwis, mangoes, oranges, bananas, pears, and some common fruits. A wide variety of adhesives is used on these stickers to paste them effectively. The safety of these adhesives is not known. It may contain harmful chemicals that may affect human health. The risk of consuming these adhesives is high in case of fruits or vegetables consumed with skin,” a release by the health department stated.

To put a stop to such practices, a team of food safety officers inspected the Sector 26 wholesale markets and made the vegetable and fruit vendors aware about the need to stop use of such practices. They were issued notices to stop pasting such stickers on fruits and vegetables.

Traders were advised to use functional barriers to avoid direct application of stickers on fruits and vegetables.

“A few fruits can be packed in transparent thin films on which these stickers may be applied,” the department stated.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 20:22 IST
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
Oct 23, 2020 21:42 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
Oct 23, 2020 22:41 IST
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Oct 23, 2020 21:07 IST

latest news

TRP Scam case: Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai police on October 24
Oct 23, 2020 22:52 IST
Noida: FIR filed against three land grabbing in Barola village
Oct 23, 2020 22:50 IST
Two burglars arrested, cops recover nine laptops, ₹23,000 cash
Oct 23, 2020 22:49 IST
GADVASU holds webinar series for poultry, fish farmers
Oct 23, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.