Chandigarh heritage items to be auctioned in Paris on October 27

Chandigarh heritage items to be auctioned in Paris on October 27

Heritage items designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, ranging from ₹64 lakh to ₹1.05, will be auctioned at Paris’ Cornette De Saint Cyr in France on October 27. The items...

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Heritage items designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, ranging from ₹64 lakh to ₹1.05, will be auctioned at Paris’ Cornette De Saint Cyr in France on October 27. The items include armchairs and a daybed.

Notably, the UT administration had taken up the issue of the auction of Chandigarh heritage items with a visiting French delegation last week.

The French authorities had assured help in stopping such auctions by exploring legal avenues available in India and abroad.

This is the second major auction to take place within this month. A Chandigarh heritage item, ‘Committee’ table had fetched ₹71.57 lakh in an auction held by London auction house Bonham on October 15.



Heritage furniture items from the city were sold for ₹2.11 crore during the auction.

As many as 10 heritage items designed by architects Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret had gone under the hammer even as the Indian Embassy raised the issue of Chandigarh Heritage furniture with London police and others, including Bonham’s auctioneer.

What’ll go under the hammer

Pair of ‘Easy’ armchairs designed by Pierre Jeanneret in teak and wicker

Set of six ‘Office’ armchairs, also in teak and wicker

A daybed in teak and cowhide

A pair of ‘Advocate’ armchairs in teak and hide

