Chandigarh hospital to start ayurveda medicine trials on Covid patients

Shri Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College and Hospital will soon conduct trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ayurvedic interventions like ashwagandha tablets and shunthi capsule on mild to moderately symptomatic Covid-19 patients in the city.

The study will be undertaken in collaboration with Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Respiratory Disorders in Patiala.

Earlier last week, the Ayush ministry had given approval for the study titled “A Prospective Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Ayurveda Interventions (Ashwagandha Tablet and Shunti Capsule)’ in the management of Covid-19 infection (mild to moderate symptoms).

“We already have around 70-patient capacity. They will receive allopathic treatment. However, the trail will be conducted on the patients for ayurvedic interventions, specifically ashwagandha tablets and shunthi capsule and collate data on their safety and efficacy,” said Naresh Mittal, general secretary of the college management committee.