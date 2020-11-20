Chandigarh Housing Board CEO, UT tourism director, Mohali SSP test positive for Covid-19

Three senior officers of the Chandigarh administration have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two days.

Two of them are from Chandigarh Housing Board — its chief executive officer Yashpal Garg and chief engineer Rajiv Singla — and UT tourism director RK Popli.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Mohali district, senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh also tested positive on Friday, after suffering from mild fever.

The tricity reported 373 fresh cases on Friday, with 151 in Mohali, followed by 150 in Chandigarh and 72 in Panchkula district.

A 40-year-old man from Sector 25, Chandigarh, was the lone casualty.

The infection tally in Chandigarh has climbed to 16,472, with 1,121 cases still active. As many as 15,096 (91.6%) people have recovered, including 133 discharged on Friday, and 255 have died.

In Mohali, 14,183 people have tested positive so far and 263 have died. With 61 patients being discharged on Friday, the number of those cured has reached 12,676 (89.4%).

Two ITBP jawans were among 72 people who tested positive in Panchkula on Friday.

The infection tally has reached 8,208, of which 475 cases are still active. While 7,612 (92.7%) patients have recovered, 121 have died so far.