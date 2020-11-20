Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board CEO, UT tourism director, Mohali SSP test positive for Covid-19

Chandigarh Housing Board CEO, UT tourism director, Mohali SSP test positive for Covid-19

The tricity reported 373 fresh cases on Friday, with 151 in Mohali, followed by 150 in Chandigarh and 72 in Panchkula district

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three senior officers of the Chandigarh administration have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two days.

Two of them are from Chandigarh Housing Board — its chief executive officer Yashpal Garg and chief engineer Rajiv Singla — and UT tourism director RK Popli.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Mohali district, senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh also tested positive on Friday, after suffering from mild fever.

The tricity reported 373 fresh cases on Friday, with 151 in Mohali, followed by 150 in Chandigarh and 72 in Panchkula district.



A 40-year-old man from Sector 25, Chandigarh, was the lone casualty.

The infection tally in Chandigarh has climbed to 16,472, with 1,121 cases still active. As many as 15,096 (91.6%) people have recovered, including 133 discharged on Friday, and 255 have died.

In Mohali, 14,183 people have tested positive so far and 263 have died. With 61 patients being discharged on Friday, the number of those cured has reached 12,676 (89.4%).

Two ITBP jawans were among 72 people who tested positive in Panchkula on Friday.

The infection tally has reached 8,208, of which 475 cases are still active. While 7,612 (92.7%) patients have recovered, 121 have died so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST

latest news

Chandigarh feels the chill as mercury drops below 10°C
Nov 20, 2020 23:20 IST
Man who jumped parole two years ago caught while visiting parents
Nov 20, 2020 23:20 IST
New look Mumbai City aiming for fresh start against NorthEast United
Nov 20, 2020 23:19 IST
Chandigarh Housing Board CEO, UT tourism director, Mohali SSP test positive for Covid-19
Nov 20, 2020 23:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.