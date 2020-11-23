Chandigarh Housing Board employee booked for duping city man of ₹4.5 lakh on pretext of providing flat

The police have registered a case against an employee of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for duping a man of ₹4.5 lakh on the pretext of providing a CHB flat in Sector 49.

Kulbir Singh of Sector 46 alleged that Joginder of Zirakpur, who worked for CHB, had promised him a flat in Sector 49 for which he had given him ₹4.5 lakh in advance. But Joginder was unable to get the flat after which he allegedly gave him a cheque of the same amount that was dishonoured. Kulbir said that afterwards, the accused stopped taking his calls.

Police didn’t clarify when the incident had taken place or what Joginder’s designation was at CHB, which they said they will ask Kulbir during investigation.

A case was registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made.