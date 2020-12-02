Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board holds 3rd draw for allotment of EWS flats

Chandigarh Housing Board holds 3rd draw for allotment of EWS flats

The draw was streamed live on the website of pre-fab shelters through a display van

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The third computerised draw for allotment of 416 EWS flats to residents of pre-fab shelters was held here on Wednesday.

The draw was streamed live on the website of pre-fab shelters through a display van. Immediately after the draw, the result was uploaded on Chandigarh Housing Board’s website. A copy of the result has also been displayed at the pre-fab shelters site in Sector-52.

Allotment letters and possession slips to successful applicants will be issued on December 4 at the CHB premises.They must bring the original receipt of Rs 4,000 and original Aadhaar Card. Both husband and wife are required to come for their specimen signature on the possession slip.

Physical possession of the flats at Maloya-I will be handed over from December 8 in staggered manner to avoid rush. The allottees are required to bring original allotment letter, possession slips and Aadhaar Card/ID proof.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Central Vista redevelopment: Underground transit to ferry 20,000 people in peak hours
Dec 03, 2020 01:43 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 03, 2020 01:32 IST
Pratt & Whitney maintenance facility to be set up in Mumbai see slow progress due to GST issue?
Dec 03, 2020 01:24 IST
Meadows, grassland pastures the size of Pune city to be developed across Maharashtra forests by 2024: Forest Minister
Dec 03, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.