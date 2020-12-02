Chandigarh Housing Board holds 3rd draw for allotment of EWS flats

The third computerised draw for allotment of 416 EWS flats to residents of pre-fab shelters was held here on Wednesday.

The draw was streamed live on the website of pre-fab shelters through a display van. Immediately after the draw, the result was uploaded on Chandigarh Housing Board’s website. A copy of the result has also been displayed at the pre-fab shelters site in Sector-52.

Allotment letters and possession slips to successful applicants will be issued on December 4 at the CHB premises.They must bring the original receipt of Rs 4,000 and original Aadhaar Card. Both husband and wife are required to come for their specimen signature on the possession slip.

Physical possession of the flats at Maloya-I will be handed over from December 8 in staggered manner to avoid rush. The allottees are required to bring original allotment letter, possession slips and Aadhaar Card/ID proof.