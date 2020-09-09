Chandigarh Housing Board project for govt officials: Design for flats to be finalised in a week

: In a week’s time, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will finalise the architectural design of the flats to come up under the housing scheme for officials of Punjab and Haryana governments, UT administration and PGIMER officials at the Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology Park.

CHB had invited architectural designs for the project in a competition earlier this year. From the entries, 25 designs were shortlisted.

“As many as 25 architects participating in the competition will make their presentations before a committee formed to select the best design. The selection process will be completed within a week,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB. The presentations will be made online from September 14.

“The committee comprises officials from UT, Punjab, Haryana and experts from the Delhi School of Architecture. The committee will decide the best design in two to three days,” Garg said.

In the meeting, the top three designs will be decided. The winning entry will get ₹5 lakh, first runner-up ₹3 lakh and second runners up ₹2 lakh.

CHB is to construct eight towers at IT Park. The luxury flats will be made for top officials including IAS and IPS officers and MLAs.

Punjab, Haryana UT and PGIMER officials have already expressed their desire to buy these flats.

Under the project, CHB will construct three towers each for the Punjab and Haryana governments and two for the UT administration. Haryana is buying two towers for officers and one for MLAs.

Meanwhile, design for the general housing scheme in IT Park has been finalised and the presentation has been given to Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore.

Significantly, in 2006, CHB allotted 123 acre-land in IT Park to Parsvnath Developers Limited. However, the builder could not start the work on the land which got entangled in prolonged arbitration proceedings. In 2015, CHB took back the land by returning ₹527 crore to the builder.