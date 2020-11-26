Chandigarh Housing Board’s Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme: Second draw for 448 flats held

Sections
The physical possession of the flats at Maloya-I would be handed over from December 1 in a staggered manner

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday held the second computerised draw for allotment of 448 flats at Maloya-I under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said the UT administration had decided to relocate the residents of prefab shelters in Sectors 52 and 56 to EWS flats at Maloya-I. under the ARHC scheme of the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Of the total applicants, 380 were from prefab shelters in Sector 52 and, the remaining 68 occupants were from Sector 56. There were 15 applicants with disabilities who have been allotted flats on the ground floor.

Garg said the allotment letters and possession slips would be issued to the allottees on Friday.

The physical possession of the flats at Maloya-I would be handed over from December 1 in a staggered manner to avoid the rush and to ensure compliance with the social distancing norms, Garg said. The water and electricity connections will be released on the day of physical possession itself, he added.

The draw was streamed live on YouTube from the site of prefab shelters through a display van.

