Chandigarh Housing Board set to launch group housing scheme at IT Park

Finally, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is all set to launch its group housing scheme for the general public at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Information Technology Park (IT Park).

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has already given the go-ahead to its design in July this year, but due to the pandemic, the project could not take off. The project report will be placed before the board of directors in its meeting scheduled on Friday.

CHB will develop the project on two plots, measuring 10.51 and 6.43 acres. In all, there will be 728 flats of three categories (4, 3 and 2 BHK) in seven-storey towers. The towers will have two basements with provision of parking of two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors.

UT adviser Manoj Parida, who is also the CHB chairman, said: “Everything has been finalised for the launch of the scheme. The date will be decided on Friday.”

Though the exact rates of flats are yet to be decided, tentative cost ranges between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.75 crore, said another senior CHB official.

There is a seasonal drain passing through the site, which is to be channelised. An agency is being appointed to conduct a survey to assess its catchment area and channelise it along the Haryana and Chandigarh border before its final disposal into the Sukhna choe, said the official.

A long-delayed project

The project land is part of 123 acres that CHB got back from Parsvnath Developers after a long-drawn legal battle.

It was far back in October 2006 that CHB had decided to develop residential, commercial and other infrastructure with Parsvnath Developers at IT Park. The amount deposited by allottees was to be shared in the ratio of 70:30 between the developer and CHB.

Thereafter, CHB transferred 123 acres as freehold to the builder, but the project could not materialise due to various issues. As applicants started demanding their money back, the builder approached court. In January 2015, the arbitrator appointed by the apex court directed the board to refund ₹567 crore to the builder.

CHB had decided to launch the scheme on its own after it failed to sell 18 residential and commercial sites at an e-auction in 2018. Due to the high reserve prices, not many developers showed interest in the auction. High-end flats for government officials of the Chandigarh administration, Haryana and Punjab are also planned in the area.