Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board staffer held for duping businessman of ₹22 lakh

Chandigarh Housing Board staffer held for duping businessman of ₹22 lakh

Complainant told the police that he was looking to settle his two sons, and the accused had offered him help in lieu of money.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After receiving the money, the complainant neither honoured his commitment nor returned the money. (HT FILE)

A senior assistant working in Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) was arrested for duping a businessman of ₹22 lakh on the pretext of getting his son a job in CHB and sending another son overseas, the police said on Saturday.

Kuldeep Kumar Luthra of Modern Housing complex (MHC), Manimajra, had lodged a complaint in this regard four years ago on the public window at the Chandigarh police headquarters after which an inquiry was marked. In his complaint, Luthra had named one Surinder Kumar, 53, of Sector 27, Chandigarh, alleging that he had duped him of ₹22,25,000.

The police registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday, after obtaining legal opinion.

Luthra told the police that he was looking to settle his sons, and the accused who claimed to be an employee of CHB had offered him help in lieu of money. Luthra said he has known Surinder for a decade now.



Surinder had assured him that one of his sons will get a job in CHB and the other will be sent overseas. After receiving the money, however, Surinder failed to honor his commitment or return the money, Luthra told the police.

Surinder was produced before the court and remanded to one-day police custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT Chandigarh Our Take: Transparency key in maintaining private school accounts
Jun 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Labourer strangulates wife, buries body; caught
Jun 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Another elephant carcass found in Odisha, fifth in last eight days
Jun 21, 2020 00:23 IST
China looks for superspreader link in latest surge
Jun 21, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.