Chandigarh Housing Board to demolish 200 shelters in Sector 56

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is planning to carry out a special demolition drive for removing more than 200 vacant pre-fabricated shelters at the colony in Sector 56 on November 7.

The CHB has written to the deputy commissioner office and the SSP to provide proper security for the maintenance of law and order during the drive.

The UT administration had, last month, decided to re-locate the 1,761 families of the pre-fab shelters societies in Sector 52 and 56 to EWS flats in Maloya-I. The project is being implemented by the CHB, under the affordable rental housing complexes (ARHCs) scheme formulated by the government of India.

The flats will be given to the occupants for 25 years. Allottees will have to pay a monthly rent of Rs 3,000 that will be increased by 8% periodically.

The CHB organised a camp for the registration of the pre-fab colony residents for allotment of rented houses from October 26 to October 29. Officials from the municipal corporation and electricity department were also present during the camp to provide on the spot water and electricity connections.

A computerised draw for allotment on a rental basis will be held. After handing over of possession of flats, the shelters will be demolished simultaneously.