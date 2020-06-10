Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board to get 5% on rental income from rehab colonies

Chandigarh Housing Board to get 5% on rental income from rehab colonies

Board stands to gain more than Rs 60 lakh annually with the Chandigarh administration allowing it to get 5% on rental income from rehabilitation colonies in the city

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) stands to gain more than Rs 60 lakh annually with the UT administration allowing it to get 5% on rental income from rehabilitation colonies in the city.

In a year, around Rs 12 crore has to be collected as rentals from the allottees at rehabilitation colonies in Dhanas, Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran, Sector 38, Sector 49 and Sector 56. The CHB collects the amount on behalf of the administration.

Confirming the development, Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer (CEO), said, “CHB will getting 5% as administrative costs of the total rental collections from the allottees under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme.”

Under the Small Flat Scheme, the CHB charges small amount of rent, but despite this, many allottees are not depositing the same. The monthly rent is Rs 800, which is increased by 20% after every five years.



On an average, only around Rs 8 crore was being collected as rent from colonies, but in the last financial year more than double the amount was collected as CHB organised special camps. Currently, around Rs 20 crore are pending with 250 defaulters as unpaid rent.

While CHB will get 5% of the collection, the rest of the amount will be accrued to the UT administration.

Significantly, the UT Administration has earmarked a revolving fund of Rs 57 crore to be spent in colonies for civic works, including road, building, electrical and horticulture. It is 10% of the total cost of building these flats.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh’s new excise policy to be enforced on July 1
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
Parents’ protest against payment of school fees intensifies in Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2020 22:07 IST
At times, I don’t even realise which day or date it is: Kriti Sanon 
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
DU students to ace their mask game in style, on campus
Jun 10, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.