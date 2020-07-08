Sections
Chandigarh Housing Board to recover ₹7.5 crore from 15 housing societies

The dues include outstanding ground rent, interest thereon and the land allotment arrears.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Significantly, Rs 7.5 crore has to be recovered from one society alone. (HT File Photo)

handigarh As many as 15 residential group housing societies in the city owe the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) dues totalling Rs 7.54 crore.

These include outstanding ground rent, interest thereon and the land allotment dues. Significantly, Rs 7.5 crore has to be recovered from one society alone.

“An amount of Rs 7.5 crore is to be recovered from Chandigarh Cooperative Housing Building Society, Sector 50. In 2014, the process for resuming the plot was initiated, but society members approached court, which remains sub-judice. The outstanding amount includes land cost and rent accrued,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

The rest of the 14 societies owe the board around 4 lakh as ground rent.



The board has also prepared a list of 11 oustees that owe it Rs 1.9 crore. Oustees are people from whom land is acquired by the government, and in lieu of it monetary compensation is given. They are also offered houses at subsidised rates.

As many as 11 of these oustees need to clear arrears of Rs 1.9 crore. Among them, an oustee from Sector 49 needs to pay the board Rs 31.61 lakh, one in Sector 61 Rs 28 lakh and three others in Sector 63 Rs 26.59 lakh each.

