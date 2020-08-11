Chandigarh I-Day celebrations to be low key, without parade, children’s programme

Independence Day celebrations will be limited to unfurling of the National Flag, speech by the administrator and singing of the National Anthem. (HT photo)

Chandigarh: With no march past, cultural programmes by school children or an ‘at home’ gathering at UT administrator VPS Badnore’s residence, Independence Day celebrations will be low-key this year because of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in the city.

Only 50 people will be part of the function, it has been learnt.

According to home ministry guidelines, no children or senior citizens will be allowed to attend the events. Consequently, the tradition of cultural programmes by schoolchildren will be discontinued.

Also, instead of inviting freedom fighters to the Parade Ground, UT officials will go to their homes to present them shawls.

Ceremonies to be observed are unfurling of the National Flag, guard of honour, singing of the National Anthem, and speech by Badnore, said a senior UT official.

The administration, which had earlier decided to honour Covid-19 warriors at the official event, has now changed plans even though names of such people had been sought from heads of departments (HODs).

Only five to six persons will be handed over certificates of appreciation while the rest will be given medals and certificates by their HoDs at their offices.

Preventive measures such as social distancing will be strictly followed during the ceremonies where large congregations will not be allowed.