Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: IIT Roorkee roped in for infrastructural evaluation of Dadumajra waste processing plant

Chandigarh: IIT Roorkee roped in for infrastructural evaluation of Dadumajra waste processing plant

The IIT will assess the plant’s internal strength and suggest appropriate decisions regarding upgrade or replacement of machinery

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has roped in IIT Roorkee for infrastructural evaluation of the waste processing plant in Dadumajra.

The IIT will assess the plant’s internal strength and suggest appropriate decisions regarding upgrade or replacement of machinery.

In case experts find the entire machinery is defunct, the MC will have to explore the option of setting up a new plant

The MC wrote to IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee, seeking their help in evaluating the machinery and infrastructure available at the plant. IIT Delhi expressed inability to help at this juncture amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



“IIT Roorkee responded positively. It sought detailed project report and the inventory list of the plant, which we have sent them. We are expecting their response by next week,” said a senior MC official, privy to the development.

The IIT is yet to formally accept the evaluation work. After studying the detailed project report, it will state its cost for conducting the examination and thereafter, suggestions for improvements or upgrades needed. For this, it will form a team of experts who will conduct site inspection.

An inspection visit to the plant will take place after formal agreement between the MC and IIT Roorkee. It is expected to happen in the third week of July.

The MC took over the controversial plant from Jaypee on June 19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka hikes contractual doctors’ pay, state sees highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases
Jul 02, 2020 21:59 IST
Saumya Tandon says all TV actors have been asked to take a pay cut
Jul 02, 2020 21:56 IST
Chandigarh: IIT Roorkee roped in for infrastructural evaluation of Dadumajra waste processing plant
Jul 02, 2020 21:55 IST
Pvt hospital owner booked for attacking police team in Batala
Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.