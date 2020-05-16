Chandigarh Independent Schools’ Association meets education department to resolve conflict on fee collection

Independent Schools’ Association (ISA) held a meeting with the Chandigarh education department to resolve the conflict on the issue of fee collection, on Friday.

The meeting was mandated by the Punjab and Haryana high court wherein members of ISA met education secretary Arun Kumar Gupta and director school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar.

HS Mamik, president of ISA said, “Our request was that as we enter the fourth stage of the lockdown from May 17, it will be appropriate to withdraw the order of fees deferment, as things were returning to normal.”

“The department agreed that we could call our staff to school for running online classes. The secretary suggested we could accept fees monthly, instead of quarterly, which we accepted,” he added.

However, there was no conclusive solution to the fee conflict.

Gupta said the ISA was “given a hearing as per directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.” He said the decision is pending.