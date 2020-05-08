Sections
Chandigarh lad shines in math contest

Raahil Rai, a Class 12 student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, bought laurels to the school by winning the American Mathematics Competition (AMC), 2020. The test was held in the first week of...

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Raahil Rai, a Class 12 student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, bought laurels to the school by winning the American Mathematics Competition (AMC), 2020. The test was held in the first week of February and its result was declared on Friday. The Mathematical Association of America is a community of mathematicians, students, and enthusiasts.

