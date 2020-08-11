Chandigarh: Light showers likely today, more in store this week

Sections
The intensity of downpour is likely to increase from Thursday onwards and moderate rain up to 50mm is expected.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As per the IMD, there has been total 458.8mm downpour in the season till now against a normal of 543.8 mm. (HT File)

After 0.2mm showers were witnessed in the city on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain on Wednesday, but its intensity is likely to increase from Thursday onwards and moderate rain up to 50mm is expected.

IMD officials said, “While rain is likely in other parts of the region on Wednesday, more showers can be expected from Thursday onwards and are likely to continue till Friday. There is possibility of thunderstorms with strong winds over 45 km/h in this duration.”

As per the IMD, there has been total 458.8mm downpour in the season till now against a normal of 543.8 mm, a 16% deficit. Maximum temperature of the city went up from 33.3°C on Monday to 34.5°C on Tuesday. Minimum temperature dropped from 27.5°C on Monday to 27°C on Tuesday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature will range from 26°C to 27°C.



