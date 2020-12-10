Chandigarh man accused of carrying banned injections acquitted

A 29-year-old man arrested for possessing restricted injections was acquitted by a local court on Wednesday.

The accused, Sunny, of Sector 25, was allegedly nabbed with 12 vials of Buprenorphine IP (2 ml) and 12 vials of Pheniramine Maleate IP (10 ml) in February 2019.

According to police, Sunny was carrying the injections in a green carry bag. On spotting a police patrolling team, he turned around and sped up his gait. He was stopped on the basis of suspicion and was found carrying 24 restricted injections. As he could not produce any licence or permit, he was booked under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 11 police.

In court, Sunny’s counsel Yadvinder Sandhu said his client was being falsely implicated and the police had given contradictory statements in court. Hearing the arguments, the court of additional district judge acquitted him of all charges.