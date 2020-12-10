Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man accused of carrying banned injections acquitted

Chandigarh man accused of carrying banned injections acquitted

Sunny’s counsel Yadvinder Sandhu said his client was being falsely implicated and the police had given contradictory statements in court.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 01:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 29-year-old man arrested for possessing restricted injections was acquitted by a local court on Wednesday.

The accused, Sunny, of Sector 25, was allegedly nabbed with 12 vials of Buprenorphine IP (2 ml) and 12 vials of Pheniramine Maleate IP (10 ml) in February 2019.

According to police, Sunny was carrying the injections in a green carry bag. On spotting a police patrolling team, he turned around and sped up his gait. He was stopped on the basis of suspicion and was found carrying 24 restricted injections. As he could not produce any licence or permit, he was booked under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 11 police.

In court, Sunny’s counsel Yadvinder Sandhu said his client was being falsely implicated and the police had given contradictory statements in court. Hearing the arguments, the court of additional district judge acquitted him of all charges.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
Dec 09, 2020 23:59 IST
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
Dec 10, 2020 00:14 IST
Why are farmers sticking to stand?
Dec 10, 2020 00:38 IST
Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action
Dec 10, 2020 01:12 IST

latest news

Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Dec 10, 2020 02:43 IST
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
Dec 10, 2020 02:22 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 10, 2020 02:02 IST
Two booked for attacking BJP work in Panchkula
Dec 10, 2020 01:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.