Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man arrested for not wearing face mask in public

Chandigarh man arrested for not wearing face mask in public

Was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A resident of Dariya village was arrested for not wearing a face mask on Saturday. Ashok Kumar was caught by a police team in Manimajra while roaming around without wearing a face mask and disobeying the lockdown orders issued by the district magistrate. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IT Park police station. He was later released on bail

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab extends lockdown till June 30 with ‘certain relaxations’
May 30, 2020 22:20 IST
Unable to find work in lockdown, MP man killed by wife; 2 held
May 30, 2020 22:17 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown
May 30, 2020 22:15 IST
1,400-bedded Covid Care Centre operationalised in Chennai
May 30, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.