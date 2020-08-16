Chandigarh man attacked on head dies, two booked for culpable homicide

A Bapu Dham Colony man and his two accomplices have been booked for culpable homicide after a man whom they allegedly attacked with iron rods died on Sunday.

The victim, Mohammed Mufatkeen, 50, was also a resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, and sold fruits for a living.

The accused, Danish, and his two aides allegedly attacked him on the head with iron rods on Saturday night after a spat with his two sons.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

The three accused have been booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station. Efforts are on to arrest them.