Chandigarh man caught with countrymade pistol, supplier held too
Two men have been arrested for possessing a countrymade pistol and cartridges, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.
They have been identified as Gopal, 27, of Sector 49 and Shivam, 22, of Faidan village.
Police had set up a naka near the market in Sector 41 on Monday evening, when Gopal was stopped on suspicion.
On frisking him, cops recovered a countrymade pistol. He revealed that he had procured it from Shivam.
Later, Shivam was apprehended from near Faidan. Police also recovered two cartridges, including a used one, from him.
The two were booked under the Arms Act at the Sector-39 police station. They were produced in court, which sent them to one-day police custody.