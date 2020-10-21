Sections
Chandigarh man caught with countrymade pistol, supplier held too

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men have been arrested for possessing a countrymade pistol and cartridges, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Gopal, 27, of Sector 49 and Shivam, 22, of Faidan village.

Police had set up a naka near the market in Sector 41 on Monday evening, when Gopal was stopped on suspicion.

On frisking him, cops recovered a countrymade pistol. He revealed that he had procured it from Shivam.

Later, Shivam was apprehended from near Faidan. Police also recovered two cartridges, including a used one, from him.

The two were booked under the Arms Act at the Sector-39 police station. They were produced in court, which sent them to one-day police custody.

