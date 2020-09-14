Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man duped of ₹2.13 lakh by woman

Chandigarh man duped of ₹2.13 lakh by woman

Police said the 31-year-old complainant, while browsing for a job on the internet had come across a woman who had offered to have physical relations with him for money in June.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 02:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A resident of Sector 20B was duped of ₹2,13,575 by a woman, the police said on Sunday.

Police said the 31-year-old complainant, while browsing for a job on the internet had come across a woman who had offered to have physical relations with him for money in June.

On several occasions, the accused asked the man to pay for a hotel room and other expenses but avoided meeting him giving excuses. On July 10, she told him that she had an accident and sent the picture of a BMW car. The complainant was able to trace the photo to an accident in Hyderabad in 2019. By that time, however, he had paid over ₹2.13 lakh in various payments.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.



Job fraud: Woman duped of ₹8,500

One Alka of Manimajra has alleged that she was cheated of ₹8,500 on the pretext of getting a job.

She was told by one Amandeep of Sector 71, Mohali, that they were going to hire her in a medical firm. She paid ₹3,500 during her interview and ₹5,000 for a medical test after which she was asked to join from August 25 for training, but the accused stopped taking her calls.

A case was registered. However, no arrests have been made so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Sep 14, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi govt permits gyms and yoga centers to open under Unlock 4
Sep 14, 2020 01:42 IST
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 22:56 IST
Israel to reimpose nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
Sep 14, 2020 01:52 IST

latest news

Chandigarh man duped of ₹2.13 lakh by woman
Sep 14, 2020 02:13 IST
Chandigarh: Youth held for attempt to murder, three aides on the run
Sep 14, 2020 02:09 IST
Health ministry announces guidelines for teaching activities in classrooms from Sept 21
Sep 14, 2020 02:06 IST
Israel to reimpose nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
Sep 14, 2020 01:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.