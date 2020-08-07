Chandigarh man duped of ₹32K in loan fraud

Sections
Meanwhile, a Sector-39 resident reported that an unknown person duped him of ₹60,000.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A Sector 52 resident lost ₹32,504 to con men in an incident of loan fraud. Complainant Rakesh Kumar Rajput told the police that he had applied for a home credit loan and only three monthly installments of ₹6,945 each were left.

On May 18, Rajput received a call from a person posing as a bank official telling him that if he paid two installments he would not have to pay the third one. Rajput paid ₹13,890 with ₹2,362 interest, but was told he had to pay the amount again as the payments had not been processed. He was told the earlier payment will be refunded. After the loan account didn’t close and the amount did not reflect in it, he realised he had been duped.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, one Ashwani Kumar Sood of Sector 39 reported that an unknown person duped him of ₹60,000. Sood’s wife had purchased a saree, but later decided to return it on March 15. He called on the customer care number and was asked to fill a form. After he did so, four cash transactions of ₹21,000, ₹21,000, ₹7,000 and ₹11,000 were carried from his account. A case was registered.



