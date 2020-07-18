Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man duped of ₹5.85 lakh in insurance fraud

Victim duped on pretext of getting maturity amount released from lapsed insurance policy

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/iStockphoto)

Lured by the release of maturity amount of an insurance policy, a Kajheri resident was duped of ₹5.85 lakh by fraudsters.

In his complaint, Mukesh Kumar of Kajheri said that in February this year he had received a call from a person who identified himself as Rahul Sharma and claimed to be calling on behalf of Integrated Grievance Management System (IGMS), Delhi. The caller had claimed that he helped people recover maturity amounts from private insurance companies in case of policy lapse.

Mukesh had taken a policy from Bharti Axa life insurance in 2013 and had paid just one instalment of ₹30,000, but the policy had lapsed because of non-payment of further instalments.

Mukesh said the caller had offered to get the maturity amount released from his Bharti Axa life insurance. Mukesh had then received calls from different persons who identified themselves as Rahu Virender, JPS Rawat and Rajeev Nagpal calling on behalf of IGMS, Delhi.



The accused managed to convince Mukesh to deposit money on different occasions into an account in the name of Global Capital Solutions at a private bank, and he had ended up paying ₹5.85 lakh.

It was only after he did not get any money back despite making the deposits that Mukesh realised he had been duped. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

