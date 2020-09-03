Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man eyeing Mercedes duped of ₹52 lakh

He bought the vehicle for Rs 52 lakh, but on verification, found that a loan was outstanding against it

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A Sector-10 resident was duped of Rs 52 lakh by some Vishakhapatnam residents, who sold a mortgaged Mercedes car to him.

Himmat Jakhar told the police that in August last year, he had come in contact with one Punyamanthula Navya Radhakrishan, who wanted to sell a Mercedes GLS 400 through a website.

He bought the vehicle for Rs 52 lakh, but on verification, found that a loan was outstanding against it. But, Radhakrishan assured him that the loan was cleared and an NOC was awaited from the bank. He later also submitted an NOC to Jakhar, who found out that it was fake and the loan was still outstanding.

When Jakhar confronted Radhakrishan, he agreed to refund the money, but failed to keep his promise, following which the former filed a police complaint.



The vehicle was originally registered in the name of Radhakrishan’s father. After he passed away, the car was transferred in the name of their relative, Chinta Shankar Rao.

Therefore, Radhakrishan and Rao have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-3 police station.

