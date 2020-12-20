Chandigarh man held with countrymade weapon

Sunny, alias Galiya, 29, of Sector 25, Chandigarh, was arrested with a countrymade weapon and live cartridge following a tip-off near the Sector 25/38 light point.

He was produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

He told police that he is into property dealing and bought the weapon for ₹3,000 from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh for his safety following a brawl in 2016.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act.

Vehicles damaged in Dadumajra

Vehicles were damaged and stones were pelted on the house of a local BJP leader in Dadumajra.

The incident that was reported on Friday night was recorded on CCTV installed nearby. The accused, however, fled after the vandalism.

Narinder Chaudhary who lives near Valmiki Mandir in Dadumajra alleged that at about midnight on Friday, three to four youths deflated his vehicle. The accused damaged two more vehicles parked nearby.

Three men arrested for gambling

Police recovered ₹13,471 after arresting three men for gambling in different parts of the city.

They have been identified as Sita Ram, who was arrested in Sector 26; Rakesh Kumar, who was gambling near the community centre in Manimajra; and Mohit, who was held at Ram Darbar.

Cases were registered under the Gambling Act.

Two held with illicit liquor

Two men were arrested for carrying illicit liquor in Chandigarh.

Deepak Kumar of Raipur Khurd was held following recovery of 30 quarters of countrymade liquor from his possession near EWS Colony, Mauli Jagran.

Pankaj Kumar of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, was arrested with 58 bottles of illicit rum at Hallomajra.

They were booked under the Excise Act and released on bail.

In another case, Vivek Sharma of Sector 43 was arrested for public drinking near the Sector 42/43 chowk.

Drug supplier held with 20 vials in Mohali

A Mataur resident was arrested by the special task force, Ropar range, after he was found carrying 20 vials of drugs without any prescription at a naka near the Lakhnaur light point in Mohali.

Identified as Gurinder Singh, 26, he was on a bike, which has been impounded. STF officials said he was on his way to Landran to supply the drugs to his customers.