Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man loses ₹14 lakh to fraudster

Chandigarh man loses ₹14 lakh to fraudster

A Sector-21 resident was allegedly duped of ₹14.62 lakh in name of helping poor, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday. Victim Sadho Singh said a woman claiming to be from the UK...

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Sector-21 resident was allegedly duped of ₹14.62 lakh in name of helping poor, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.

Victim Sadho Singh said a woman claiming to be from the UK had contacted him on Facebook.

“She said her husband had died and she wanted to help poor and needy people. She told me that she was sending money through courier to be distributed among poor and asked me to collect money from Unique Express courier service,” he added. After that, he said, he started getting calls from different numbers claiming to courier company employees, who sought money from him to deliver the parcels.

The victim ended up depositing ₹14.62 lakh in different accounts in the name of courier service.



An FIR has been under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Sector-19 police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Sep 13, 2020 01:24 IST
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Sep 13, 2020 01:34 IST
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Sep 13, 2020 01:54 IST
HC to reduce physical benches in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Sep 13, 2020 01:31 IST

latest news

Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Sep 13, 2020 01:34 IST
Ensure North-East Delhi riots probe was impartial, ex-Mumbai top cop tells Delhi Police chief
Sep 13, 2020 00:58 IST
Five godowns in Bhiwandi gutted
Sep 13, 2020 00:55 IST
Thane cops nab three bike thieves
Sep 13, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.