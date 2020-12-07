Sections
Chandigarh mayor constitutes two committees

The MC had debated whether or not to allow regularisation of large-scale building violations in the rehabilitation colonies in Sector 52 and Mauli Jagran, which are under its jurisdiction

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

For examining the issues of water connections outside the lal dora and regularisation of building violations in rehabilitation colonies, mayor Raj Bala Malik has constituted two separate committees.

The move comes in the wake of a resolution passed in the MC General House meeting held on November 27 where Malik had authorities forming of the committee to examine the issues and make recommendations.

The House had debated whether or not to allow regularisation of large-scale building violations in the rehabilitation colonies in Sector 52 and Mauli Jagran, which are under its jurisdiction.

The MC councillors had also debated over the agenda of allowing water connections to 2,128 people living outside the lal dora of villages. The five-member committee recommendations will be tabled in the house meeting for the approval. The MC expects to earn ₹6.87 crore by legalising these water connections.

