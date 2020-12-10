Chandigarh mayor launches 3 e-governance services

Mayor Raj Bala Malik on Wednesday launched three new e-governance services—National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), property tax and Right to Information (RTI)—under the e-governance project.

MC Commissioner KK Yadav said under the property tax service, city residents could view outstanding property tax, previous payments paid, details of the property and pay property tax online. The MC officials can see the defaulters of the property tax and view area/sector-wise property tax details of the entire city.

Under the NULM application, residents or NGOs could raise online applications for the schemes and programmes of the ministry of housing and urban affairs like the self employment programme (SEP), social mobilisation and institutional development (SMID) etc. Street vendors can also get themselves registered using this service. Also, departmental employees will have the privilege for online application approval, online NGO and shelter home registration etc.