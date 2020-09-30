Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh mayor recovers from Covid-19

Chandigarh mayor recovers from Covid-19

Malik had tested positive on September 16 and was shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital at the PGIMER on September 24

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after recovering from Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Malik had tested positive on September 16 and was being monitored for oxygen saturation at home. As it dropped to 92%, she was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali for three days before being shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital at the PGIMER on September 24.

“Currently, she is asymptomatic and has been off oxygen for three days. She is being advised home quarantine till October 4 and to take rest for seven more days till October 11 for full recovery,” said GD Puri, dean (academics) and head, department of anaesthesia and intensive care, PGIMER.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to UP gangrape victim’s family via video link
Sep 30, 2020 18:44 IST
Maharashtra stays August order issued for implementation of farm reform laws
Sep 30, 2020 18:00 IST
‘Demolition was a divine act’: Leaders welcome verdict in Babri case
Sep 30, 2020 17:55 IST

latest news

Study focuses on cells that heal cardiac damage after infarction
Sep 30, 2020 18:46 IST
Video shows tiger mom with adorable cubs. Can you count how many cubs are there?
Sep 30, 2020 18:37 IST
UK PM Boris Johnson says internal market bill protects jobs, growth and trade
Sep 30, 2020 18:31 IST
New demand in engineering sectors promise exciting careers to students
Sep 30, 2020 18:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.