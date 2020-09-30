Chandigarh mayor recovers from Covid-19

Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after recovering from Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Malik had tested positive on September 16 and was being monitored for oxygen saturation at home. As it dropped to 92%, she was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali for three days before being shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital at the PGIMER on September 24.

“Currently, she is asymptomatic and has been off oxygen for three days. She is being advised home quarantine till October 4 and to take rest for seven more days till October 11 for full recovery,” said GD Puri, dean (academics) and head, department of anaesthesia and intensive care, PGIMER.