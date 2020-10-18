Sections
Chandigarh MC allows setting up of special stalls in festive season

Permission will be given for three, seven and 20 days for Diwali, Dussehra and Karva Chauth

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The municipal corporation (MC) has allowed setting up of special stalls in city markets during the festival season.

Stalls will be allowed for Diwali, Dussehra and Karva Chauth. Permission will be given for three, seven and 20 days. For Dussehra, the MC will start issuing permissions from October 23 to October 25. Traders looking to set up special stalls on the occasion of Karva Chauth will be granted permissions from November 1 to November 3. For the 20-day stalls, permission will be given from October 23.

Traders will be able to put up stalls in open spaces and near parking lots of the markets.

Last year, the MC earned revenue of about Rs 30 lakh through these permissions. In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, those setting up stalls will have to follow social distancing norms and other guidelines such as wearing of masks.

The enforcement department of the MC has been directed to strictly ensure compliance, and not to allow illegal setting up of stalls where permissions are not given.

