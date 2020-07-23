Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC chief directs removal of four Airtel mobile towers

Chandigarh MC chief directs removal of four Airtel mobile towers

The firm was issued a notice last year to remove the towers, but did not act on it.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Municipal corporation commissioner KK Yadav on Thursday directed the removal of four mobile towers erected by Airtel in different parts of the city.

Constituting a panel of MC officials to remove the towers, Yadav in his order stated, “No prior permission was taken to erect the towers. A notice was issued to the company last year to remove the towers by July 23, but they have no acted on it.”

The towers are located in Industrial Area Phase 1, near Elante Mall, near pumping station in Sector 28 and near the Kishangarh community centre. The company will also have to pay penalty and rental income for the duration the towers were erected, an MC official said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rakhi traders’ business affected due to market closure amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Ambala
Jul 23, 2020 22:46 IST
Covid lockdown foils kidnapper’s ransom plan, police nab three
Jul 23, 2020 22:46 IST
Signature Hospital under scanner in Covid negligence case
Jul 23, 2020 22:46 IST
Mission Fateh: Ludhiana health dept teams visit malls to spread Covid-19 awareness
Jul 23, 2020 22:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.