Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC compiles list of 10,500 frontline workers to get Covid vaccine in second phase

A total of 8,830 healthcare workers have been registered to administer the vaccine in first phase

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has compiled a list of almost 10,500 workers on the Covid-19 frontline and will be uploading it for vaccination in the second phase of the drive.

Similarly, data of other frontline workers in police, civil defence, revenue and disaster management is being compiled.

A total of 8,830 healthcare workers, including private healthcare providers, have been registered in Chandigarh, and are to be administered vaccination in the first phase.

This was disclosed in the Covid-19 review meeting held under UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday.



Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, said dry run of the vaccination was successfully conducted at three sites — Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Manimajra civil hospital and the Sector 22 hospital — to check end-to-end testing of CoWin portal.

Meanwhile, one walk-in refrigerator has been sanctioned by the Government of India for Chandigarh to augment the vaccination effort.

Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said there was no adverse effect found during the trial of both doses of Covishield vaccine, which was conducted successfully on 149 volunteers.

All OPDs functional at GMCH-32

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director principal, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, said outpatient departments (OPDs) of ENT, neonatology, pain clinic and pre-anesthetic checkups have been started on Monday. With this, all OPDs have been made functional at the hospital, she said.

