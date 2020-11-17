Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC earns 25% more from Diwali stalls this year

Chandigarh MC earns 25% more from Diwali stalls this year

On account of permission fees, the MC earned ₹29 lakh as compared to last year’s ₹23 lakh

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 01:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The fee collection from Diwali stalls raked in 25% more revenue this year for the municipal corporation than the previous year.

The MC generated a revenue of ₹32 lakh from permission charges and challans issued against those operating without permission during Diwali.

On account of permission fees, the MC earned ₹29 lakh from shopkeepers and vendors for putting up stalls three or seven days ahead of Diwali. Last year, this amount was ₹23 lakh.

The accompanying anti-encroachment drive against illegal hosting of stalls earned the MC an additional ₹2.8 lakh. The enforcement wing and MC staff had carried out the drive.

On the increased earnings this year even amid Covid-19 restrictions, an MC official said that since there was a ban on cracker sale in the UT, residents had turned to these stalls.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Nov 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Nov 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Nov 17, 2020 01:06 IST
70% Delhiites did not burst crackers, says environment minister
Nov 17, 2020 01:29 IST

latest news

Wealthy, corporations will ‘pay their fair share’: Biden
Nov 17, 2020 02:18 IST
Facebook, Twitter CEOs to be pressed on election handling
Nov 17, 2020 02:10 IST
Milestone trip to space station for 4 astronauts
Nov 17, 2020 02:23 IST
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Nov 17, 2020 02:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.