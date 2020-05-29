Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC house meet on May 29

This is the first time that the House will meet virtually

Updated: May 29, 2020 04:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The General House of the Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to meet on Friday through videoconferencing, after a gap of two months.

This is the first time that the House will meet virtually. On the agenda will be development works worth ₹150 crore, purchase of 20,000 PPE kits at a cost of ₹2 crore and spending from ward development funds.

An MC official said, “The civic body staff has been working aggressively in containment zones. Therefore their protection is of paramount importance.” He said tender to procure the PPE kits has already been placed and as many as 34 companies have applied. The agenda is being placed for approval of the house, he said. HTC

