Chandigarh MC launches five e-governance services

Chandigarh MC launches five e-governance services

Residents will be able to access from the comfort of their home online booking of community centres, submission of property tax, grievance redressal, online building plan approval system, and more

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Mayor Raj Bala Malik and MC commissioner KK Yadav launched the services and said these will add to the ease of management of various municipal works along with improving staff efficiency. (HT FILE)

Five e-governance services—legal case management, apni mandi and day market, public relations, sports and cultural branch and agenda management—were launched by the municipal corporation on Monday.

Various stakeholders such as municipal officers, mandi contractors and retailers will be able to coordinate online and in a smooth manner, view the status of applications/requests, making the system more transparent and efficient.

Mayor Raj Bala Malik and MC commissioner KK Yadav launched the services and said these will add to the ease of management of various municipal works along with improving staff efficiency.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “E-governance project is being implemented by Chandigarh Smart City Limited for 28 municipal services, which upon implementation will facilitate the municipal staff and the citizens of Chandigarh.”



With their implementation, citizens will be able to access the services from the comfort of their home such as water and sewage connections, online booking of community centres, submission of the property tax, grievance redressal, online building plan approval system, etc.

