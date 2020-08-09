Chandigarh MC likely to allot road recarpeting works in two weeks

With the Municipal Corporation finally getting a positive response for its tenders, the allotment of road repair and recarpeting works for the current financial year is expected to happen within two weeks. The work will be started in a month’s time.

The MC had in June had floated 13 tenders worth ₹40 crore. But, it failed to get any bidders. It re-invited the applications by floating the tenders again in July.

“This time, we have got positive response for every tender we floated. These range from two to five bidders per tender. After scrutiny of the bids, we expect to allot the work within two weeks,” said MC chief engineer Shailender Singh.

However, the long-awaited road recarpeting isn’t likely to start before mid-September. “Even if the allotment is done in the next two weeks, we will not start the work during the rainy season. The monsoon is expected to end on September 15, and recarpeting will start thereafter,” said Singh.

The road recarpeting in the city has been long overdue as the MC was struggling with paucity of funds. Even after the UT administration sanctioned special grant for road recarpeting, the work couldn’t be started because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The MC has also faced severe criticism over the poor quality of roads. Consequently, it introduced the clause of 5-year mandatory maintenance. As per the clause, the firm which gets the contract for road recarpeting has to maintain it for five years.

“The bank guarantee deposited by the contractor will be forfeited if he/she fails to maintain the road for five years,” Singh added.

105 ROADS TO GET ATTENTION

In the current financial year, as many as 105 major and minor city roads will get the MC’s attention. On 61 roads, major recarpeting will be undertaken, while 44 roads will undergo repair and maintenance. Widening of some existing roads will also be carried out.

Roads to be up for recarpeting include v-6 road of phases 1 and 2 in Ram Darbar, v-5 road in Sector 56, v-3 road in sectors 55/56, v-3 road in sectors 53/54, v-3, v-4, v-6 roads and parking of sectors 34, 35, 44 and 45; v-3, v-4,v-5, v-6 roads and parking of sectors 37, 38, 39 and 40; v-6 roads of rehabilitation colony, housing board and electricity board colony in Sector 52; v-6 roads of housing board colony in Sector 61, v-6 road in Sector 42-B, v-4 and v5 roads of Sector 49.

50% WORKS PENDING FROM LAST YEAR

With the old works still pending, the road recarpeting planned by MC is expected to get delayed. The civic body is yet to complete 50% of its pending road works from the 2019-2020 financial year. Though it had started the works immediately after the lifting of lockdown restrictions, the same were discontinued because of monsoon. “We will start the works for the current financial year only after the pending projects from last year are finished,” said Singh. Works worth ₹25 crore are pending from last year.