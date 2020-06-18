Sections
Chandigarh MC mulls converting fish market into general market

MC officials told to check illegal sale of chicken and meat, especially in residential areas.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The recommendation came at the meeting of the gaushala committee held under the chairpersonship of Heera Negi in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT FIle Photo)

A municipal corporation (MC) committee on Wednesday recommended conversion of the AC Fish and Meat Market in Sector 41 to a general trade market.

At the meeting of the gaushala committee, held under the chairpersonship of Heera Negi, the members directed the officials to check illegal sale of chicken and meat, especially in residential areas.

“They should be issued a notice initially, followed by a challan. Why would they take a booth, when they can sell meat on the roadside under unhygienic conditions?” the members said.

They also raised the issue of stray dog menace in the city and asked the officials concerned to monitor the dog management system minutely. They also directed the officials to challan pet owners for releasing their dogs loose in parks.



In the meeting of the sanitation committee, chaired by Rajesh Kumar, members asked the officials of sanitation wing to maintain proper logbook of night sweeping by Lions firm, seek weekly attendance from them and maintain proper record of the sanitation works done by them.

The members discussed the complaints regarding waste collection charges from households in various areas and asked the officials to keep check on it. Rates approved and notified by the competent authority should be publicised through mass awareness, they said.

The committee also decided that proper guidelines regarding keeping cattle in villages be implemented at the villages merged with MC last year.

